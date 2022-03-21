English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    REC board okays Rs 85,000 crore borrowing plan for 2022-23

    The total borrowing plan approved by the board is for Rs 85,000 crore for 2022-23. According to the filing, the company has planned to raise Rs 75,000 through the issuance of bonds, term loans, and external commercial borrowings.

    PTI
    March 21, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST
    Representative image: Source: Reuters

    Representative image: Source: Reuters

    The board of state-run REC on March 21 approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 85,000 crore in 2022-23 which includes Rs 75,000 crore from different types of bonds, term loans, external commercial borrowing among others.

    "The Board of Directors of REC Ltd in its meeting held on March 21, 2022, inter-alia approved the market borrowing programme under different debt segments for the financial year 2022-23," a BSE filing stated.

    The total borrowing plan approved by the board is for Rs 85,000 crore for 2022-23. According to the filing, the company has planned to raise Rs 75,000 through the issuance of bonds, term loans, and external commercial borrowings.

    It will also raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through short-term loans from Banks/Fls/NBFCs etc. The company has also planned to raise Rs 5,000 crore through commercial papers.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bonds #borrowing #REC
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 07:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.