REC arm hands over 6 SPVs to Power Grid Corporation for transmission projects

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST

REC Ltd on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) has handed over six special purpose vehicles to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

The Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) are mostly for construction of transmission projects in Gujarat, REC Ltd said in a statement on Wednesday.

"RECPDCL has handed over 6 projects' specific SPVs mostly formed for the construction of transmission projects in Khavda region through tariff-based-competitive bidding process on March 21, 2023. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) was the successful bidder for all of the 6 projects of the Ministry of Power," it said.

RECPDCL was the bid process coordinator for tariff-based competitive bidding in transmission line projects.