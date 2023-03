State-owned non-banking finance firm REC Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Narayanan Tirupathy as a part-time non-official independent director on its Board.

"Narayanan Tirupathy has been appointed as Part-time Non-Official Independent Director on the Board of REC Limited with effect from March 6, 2023," a BSE filing said.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Madras and is a popular Television debater and Social worker from Tamil Nadu.