Rebids for DHFL likely, suitors to get chance to revise offers: Report

Most lenders of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) are leaning towards a rebid for the debt-laden company and might invite new bids by the end of the week.

The committee of creditors (CoC) will give the four suitors—Adani Group, Piramal Group, SC Lowy and Oaktree Capital —time to revise their offers, The Economic Times reported.

"We expect the majority of the creditors, including retail debenture and fixed deposit holders, to vote in the favour of rebids because it is in everyone's interest to get the best price. Banks are already on board and with the trustee for the debenture holders also likely to seek rebidding, we expect to get the 51 percent votes needed," a source told the newspaper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

DHFL in 2019 became the first non-banking finance company (NBFC) to be taken to the bankruptcy court.

The CoC is of the view that they are within their rights to seek a rebid since they are looking to maximise returns, the report said. Lenders have also sought former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi's advise on if rebids can be done in the current situation, where three bidders are against Adani's new bid.

Adani Group had initially bid only for DHFL's wholesale and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) portfolio but later submitted an offer for the entire book. Rival bidders allege that Adani Group had even missed the initial deadline.

"We have taken legal opinion from former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi and also have precedence. We know where we stand and will not be swayed by the bickering of the bidders. Getting the best possible price is in the interest of all, more so, for the small savers who stand to lose a lot more if we don’t get the best value available," a source told the newspaper.