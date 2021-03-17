English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Rebel Foods to scale partnerships with third-party restaurant chains: Report

Rebel Foods' cloud kitchen brands include Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Mandarin Oak, and Oven Story.

Moneycontrol News
March 17, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Rebel Foods is looking to increase its partnerships with third-party restaurant chains that are using its cloud-kitchen network to expand the reach of their brands.

Under the Rebel Launcher Program, the company is planning to add restaurant 15 brands in three to four weeks and expand the number of "internet restaurants" to 400 from 250 by March-end, Mint reported.

"Post-covid Rebel Launcher evolved in a different manner. We have really picked up the pace on this and right now there are almost 15 partner brands working with us," said Ankur Sharma, co-founder, and chief business officer, Rebel Foods told the paper.

The company's own cloud kitchen brands include Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Mandarin Oak, and Oven Story. It also works with 15 restaurant chains, such as Natural's ice-cream, Mad Over Donuts, Wendy's, and Anand Sweets.

"The idea is to take these to almost 5-6 times (in number) more by the end of this calendar year. By the end of March, 250 will become 400. We have a couple of deals and big brands that have gone through," Sharma told Mint.


Cloud kitchens do not have a physical dining space, and only deliver orders placed online.

Through the Launcher Program, the company practically provides a ready-made operating system to food entrepreneurs including kitchens, technology, distribution channels, and supply chain.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Rebel Foods
first published: Mar 17, 2021 10:22 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.