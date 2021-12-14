MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Rebel Foods plans to invest $150 million to acquire, scale new food brands

The investment pool will be used in the next few quarters, to scale up existing and new partnerships with over 40 Indian and international brands, the company said in a statement.

PTI
December 14, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
Representative image

Rebel Foods, which runs chain of internet restaurants, on Tuesday said it plans to invest $150 million (nearly Rs 1,140 crore) to acquire and scale new food brands in India and globally.

The investment pool will be used in the next few quarters, to scale up existing and new partnerships with over 40 Indian and international brands, the company said in a statement.

Rebel Foods, which operates over 450 kitchens globally around 70 cities in over 10 countries, said it plans to further grow its presence to 100 cities around the world.

Internet restaurants do not have physical outlets but they take orders online and serve customers through home delivery.

The company said it has helped scale up partner brands like SLAY, Naturals Ice Cream, Mad Over Donuts and Wendy’s across 100s of locations in India within a short period. It recently invested in Biryani Blues and Zomoz to further scale the brands nationally.

"Through this initiative, we aim to invest in some of the most loved food brands and help them scale through our extensive network to all parts of the country and even internationally like it’s already happening with SLAY, Wendy’s, Biryani Blues and others,” said Rebel Foods Co-Founder Raghav Joshi.

He further said, "this is in conjunction with our plans to expand great local brands internationally while becoming the most loved food company.”

The company’s investment plans come on the back of it attaining unicorn status in October this year.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Rebel Foods
first published: Dec 14, 2021 02:13 pm

