Rebel Foods enters Saudi Arabia; aims to build $100 mn food delivery business in 3 years

Rebel Foods said this foray is in partnership with Dubai-headquartered KitchenPark and dynamic Saudi entrepreneur, Fahad Al Hokair-founded Kitch. (Image source: https://www.rebelfoods.com/)

Home-grown food-tech company Rebel Foods, with brands like Faasos and Behrouz Biryani, on Monday announced its foray in Saudi Arabia and said it aims to become a $100 million food delivery business over the next three years.

This foray is in partnership with Dubai-headquartered KitchenPark and dynamic Saudi entrepreneur, Fahad Al Hokair-founded Kitch, it added.

The company launched two cloud kitchens in Riyadh located in Sulaymaniyah and Qurtoba which will offer Rebel's signature brands such as The Messy Burger, Oven Story Pizzas, Fricken' Fried Chicken and The 500 Calorie Project, the company said in a statement.

This will be closely followed by the launch of Behrouz Biryani, Faasos and Mandarin Oak, which are Rebel's popular brands in the Indian and Chinese cuisine markets in the Middle East.

"The Middle East or the MENA market is a key region for Rebel Foods and we are investing significantly to build our cloud kitchen network and to strengthen our brands," Rebel Foods CEO - International Markets, Vishal Khithani said.

Khithani further noted that "we are extremely proud to be India's first food tech player to enter the Saudi Arabia market. Starting with these two kitchens, we are aiming to build a $100 million food delivery business in the country over the next three years with our cloud kitchen network." Rebel Foods currently operates over 45 brands across multiple countries such as India, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah), the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.

"We aim to add over 60 internet restaurants in Riyadh and will soon expand to other cities in Saudi Arabia such as Jeddah, Dammam and Khobar," Khithani said.