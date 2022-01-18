MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Budget smartphone under Rs 15,000: Realme 9i launched in India; check price, specifications

The device competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 11, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Moto G40 Fusion, and other budget smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST
Realme 9i specifications include a Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50MP triple-camera setup and a 5000 mAh battery.

Realme 9i specifications include a Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50MP triple-camera setup and a 5000 mAh battery.

Realme 9i India price and availability details have been announced. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 is Realme’s new device with a Snapdragon processor. The device competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 11, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Moto G40 Fusion, and other budget smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India.

Realme 9i price in India

Realme 9i comes in two storage options - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The base 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the 6GB RAM option is priced at Rs 15,999. The device goes on sale starting January 25 via Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels. It comes in Prism Black and Prism Blue colours.

Realme 9i specifications and features 

Realme 9i comes with a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It has up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can expand the memory using a microSD card slot. 

Close

Related stories

On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. It has a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera module also includes a 2 MP monochrome camera, and a 2 MP macro unit.  For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The budget smartphone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate support and a hole-punch cutout. The device runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock support. The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual speakers.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Realme #Realme 9i #smartphones
first published: Jan 18, 2022 02:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.