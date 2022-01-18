Budget smartphone under Rs 15,000: Realme 9i launched in India; check price, specifications

Realme 9i specifications include a Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50MP triple-camera setup and a 5000 mAh battery.

Realme 9i India price and availability details have been announced. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 is Realme’s new device with a Snapdragon processor. The device competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 11, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Moto G40 Fusion, and other budget smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India.

Realme 9i price in India

Realme 9i comes in two storage options - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The base 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the 6GB RAM option is priced at Rs 15,999. The device goes on sale starting January 25 via Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels. It comes in Prism Black and Prism Blue colours.

Realme 9i specifications and features

Realme 9i comes with a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It has up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can expand the memory using a microSD card slot.

On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. It has a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera module also includes a 2 MP monochrome camera, and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The budget smartphone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate support and a hole-punch cutout. The device runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock support. The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual speakers.