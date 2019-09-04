Realme 5 Pro goes on sale today at 12pm - here are its specifications, price and offers

The sale would begin at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme India’s website.
Realme 5 Pro will go on sale for the first time today in India. The smartphone was launched alongside the Realme 5 in India last month. Key features of the Realme 5 Pro include a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor and a Snapdragon 712 SoC. Alongside the Realme 5 Pro, the Realme Buds 2 wireless headphones would also go on sale.
Realme 5 Pro has been launched in three storage variants in India. The base variant features 4GB + 64GB storage and is priced at Rs 13,999. The other two variants feature 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage and are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. Realme 5 Pro would be available in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colour options.
The sale would begin at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme India’s website. Launch offers on Flipkart include a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit card transactions. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can avail 5 percent cashback on the purchase of Realme 5 Pro. HDFC Bank Credit card users can get an additional Rs 750 discount on prepaid transactions.
Specifications of the Realme 5 Pro include a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. The display has a teardrop notch at the top for the front camera. With narrow bezels at the front, the Realme 5 Pro manages to get a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent.
Under the hood, Realme 5 Pro gets a 10nm 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core SoC. The processor is paired with 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64/128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. Storage on Realme 5 Pro can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. There is a 4,035 mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging.
Quad-cameras at the back includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. The other three sensors feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field of view, a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens.
For selfies, the Realme 5 Pro gets a 16MP f/2.0 front camera inside the water-drop notch.Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. Realme 5 Pro boots on Android 9.0 based ColorOS 6 Realme Edition.