Yulu ties up with Adani Electricity to facilitate 24x7 battery charging access across Mumbai

E-mobility service provider Yulu has partnered with Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (Adani Electricity) to provide day-long battery charging access across the financial capital, the company said in a statement.

Under the collaboration, Adani Electricity will provide electricity to Yulu to power its electric bikes at multiple locations spread across Mumbai.

Adani Electricity and Yulu plan to install over 500 battery swapping stations in the next 18 months across the city.

“Adani Electricity is committed to establishing infrastructure for electrifying mobility in Mumbai and supporting Yulu in its journey for providing a sustainable mobility solution to Mumbaikars. Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited is committed to supporting the nation in its goals of achieving a reduction in greenhouse gases (GHG) emission,” said a spokesperson at Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited.

Presently, Yulu e-bikes are majorly deployed in the BKC area and Navi Mumbai with plans to expand to more areas across Mumbai. AEML will facilitate installation of battery swapping stations at BKC and will scale up across Mumbai as per Yulu’s requirements.

“This is a great opportunity as AEML and us have a common vision of building a sustainable future with greener commuting solutions. With this collaboration, Yulu will have 24x7 battery charging and swapping access across multiple points in Mumbai and this will be our first step together towards electrification of mobility in Mumbai. We will be installing 500 EV charging stations across Mumbai in the next 18 months,” said Amit Gupta, co-founder – Yulu Bike.