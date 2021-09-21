MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Yulu ties up with Adani Electricity to facilitate 24x7 battery charging access across Mumbai

The two firms plan to install over 500 battery swapping stations in the next 18 months across the city

Moneycontrol News

E-mobility service provider Yulu has partnered with Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (Adani Electricity) to provide day-long battery charging access across the financial capital, the company said in a statement.

Under the collaboration, Adani Electricity will provide electricity to Yulu to power its electric bikes at multiple locations spread across Mumbai.

Adani Electricity and Yulu plan to install over 500 battery swapping stations in the next 18 months across the city.

“Adani Electricity is committed to establishing infrastructure for electrifying mobility in Mumbai and supporting Yulu in its journey for providing a sustainable mobility solution to Mumbaikars. Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited is committed to supporting the nation in its goals of achieving a reduction in greenhouse gases (GHG) emission,” said a spokesperson at Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited.

Presently, Yulu e-bikes are majorly deployed in the BKC area and Navi Mumbai with plans to expand to more areas across Mumbai. AEML will facilitate installation of battery swapping stations at BKC and will scale up across Mumbai as per Yulu’s requirements.

Close

Related stories

“This is a great opportunity as AEML and us have a common vision of building a sustainable future with greener commuting solutions. With this collaboration, Yulu will have 24x7 battery charging and swapping access across multiple points in Mumbai and this will be our first step together towards electrification of mobility in Mumbai. We will be installing 500 EV charging stations across Mumbai in the next 18 months,” said Amit Gupta, co-founder – Yulu Bike.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bikes #Charging #e-mobility #Real Estate #sustainability
first published: Sep 21, 2021 05:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.