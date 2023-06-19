Yamuna Expressway Authority to consult Hollywood studios before floating 3rd tender for Film City

For representational purpose

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will hold talks with Hollywood film production studios Fox and Universal before floating the third global tender for the development of a film city along the Yamuna Expressway in July, sources privy to the development said.

Lukewarm response

They said that a meeting with representatives of Fox and Universal studios is likely to take place on June 26. Both the studios had enquired about the project in the past.

“The meeting will be for suggestions on developing the film city and also about their plans regarding it. A tender inviting bids for development of the film city is likely to be floated next month,” a source said.

According to sources, the government had relaxed conditions pertaining to the lease period, among others, at a meeting in Lucknow. They said that the government has agreed to give a lease of 90 years instead of the current 60+30-year lease plan, and has also approved developing the project in phases by allotting smaller plots.

Earlier, the entire project was to be developed in one go across a 1,000-acre area in sector 21, which is six km from the upcoming international airport in Jewar and 12 km from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. However, after a tepid response to previous tenders and suggestions from industry players, this condition has been relaxed.

Industry input

In the first phase, the project will be developed over 200 acres, where film shooting studios, film locations, and studios for sound recording, editing and special effects will be developed. An amusement park, film institutes, hotels, etc., will also be developed in this phase, sources said.

Last month, YEIDA held several rounds of meetings with a number of filmmakers, production houses, and music companies, and sought their inputs to understand the preferences of the industry. A report on these recommendations, along with a suggestion to relax the terms and conditions, was sent to the Uttar Pradesh government last month.

Industry players that were consulted include music companies and production houses such as Sony and T-Series, Omaxe (the developer that is part of a consortium with Adlabs Films), the Star TV group, multiplex chain PVR, and streaming services MX Player and Zoom TV. The authority is also in touch with filmmakers and actors like Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, KC Bokadia, Rajpal Yadav, and Kailash Masoom.