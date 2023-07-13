Yamuna Expressway Authority extends last date for data centre plot scheme till July 17

For representational purpose

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has extended the last date of registration in its data centre plot scheme by two weeks to July 17.

Under the scheme, the Authority has put on sale five data centre plots located in sector 28 along the Yamuna Expressway. Three plots measuring 40,000 sq m and two plots of 20,000 sq m are being offered under the scheme.

“The scheme was launched on June 12 and the last date to apply was July 3 but due to lukewarm response from bidders, the scheme has been given a rollover of 14 days. Now interested parties will be able to apply in the scheme till July 17,” a YEIDA official told Moneycontrol.

He said that only one or two applications each were received against three to four plots but as per norms at least three bids should be received against each plot to advance it to the next stage of auction. Hence, the scheme was extended by 14 days, the official said.

The reserve rate of bidding for a 20,000 sq m plot ranges from Rs 14,088 per sq m to Rs 15,496.8 per sq m, depending on the location of the plot. The reserve rate for 40,000 sq m plots ranges between Rs 12,819 per sq m and Rs 14,100.90 per sq m. The per-square metre rate is lower for 40,000 square metre plots because of the larger area.

The Authority is expecting a revenue of around Rs 220 crore from the auction of these data centre plots, the official said. Interested parties can download application forms from the Authority’s website, www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com and submit application online through single-window portal Nivesh Mitra at www.niveshmitra.up.nic.in