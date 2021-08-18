Xander acquires one million sq ft in Chennai Free Trade Warehousing Zone

Singapore-based Xander Investment Management on August 18 said its industrial platform has acquired an additional one million sq ft of warehousing space in Free Trade and Warehousing Zone at Sriperumbudur near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Xander already owns a million square feet of warehouses in the FTWZ acquired over the last decade, and the new acquisition will immediately double its ownership in the park.

Notified as the first FTWZ in India, and recently approved as a multi-sector SEZ, the park provides Grade-A warehousing and industrial facilities to global operators and manufacturers. Current occupiers include companies like DHL, DB Schenker, Kerry Indev, TVS Supply Chain and Seaways Supply Chain.

“The expansion in JMFTZ is fueled by strong tenant performance and enhanced demand from existing and new occupiers. The new facilities will provide a further thrust to the logistics and manufacturing sectors in the region and act as a catalyst for more rapid economic development in Tamil Nadu. We are leveraging our expertise and knowledge to design best in class industrial/ logistics infrastructure with an emphasis on ESG and sustainability,” said a Xander spokesperson.

The FTWZ is strategically located on the high growth Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) with excellent connectivity to Chennai, Ennore and Kamrajar Ports, which together account for around 20% of container traffic in India. It is also in close proximity to major industrial belts like Oragadam. Maraimalai Nagar, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram, home to a large number of electronics and auto/auto ancillary companies.

“The recognition of FTWZ as a multi-sector special economic zone provides enormous growth opportunity to attract relocating supply chains which are seeking to set up manufacturing in the CBIC. Being asset light is the mantra for most of the relocating supply chains. FTWZ has already provided over 1,000 new jobs and further expansion will create more employment and immensely contribute to the local economy. With one-third of exports from SEZs, it has the potential to become a strong pillar of the Indian economy," said Sunil Rallan, CMD at JMFTZ.