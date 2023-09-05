WSB Real Estate Partners raises Rs 850 crore for residential realty investments

The fund successfully raised capital from a diverse group of investors, including family offices, large corporate houses and domestic as well as offshore high-net-worth individuals.

WSB Estate Debt Fund on September 5 announced that it has raised over Rs 850 crore through Fund plus coinvest, surpassing its initial target commitment of Rs 500 crore. The fundraising was for residential real estate investments, the company said in a statement.

“This success in fundraising is a testament to the trust and confidence that investors have in our ability to identify and execute real estate opportunities for providing attractive risk-adjusted returns. In the present fund - Walton Street Blacksoil Real Estate Development Fund (WSBREDF) II, over two-thirds of the fund is deployed across 12 transactions, securing two exits with about 23 percent gross Internal rate of return (IRR),” said Kaushik Desai, managing partner and investment committee member of WSB.

“Amongst our distinguished developer partners, some of the notable names include Bollineni Group, Shapoorji Pallonji and Jain Housing. These partnerships reflect the trust and credibility that WSB has built within the real estate industry," he added.

Also read: BHIVE to raise Rs 400 crore coworking-focused alternative investment fund

The fund was successfully raised from a diverse group of investors, including family offices, large corporate houses and domestic as well as offshore high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). The fund's investments will play a pivotal role in providing quality housing solutions for mid-income and affordable housing segments while generating attractive returns for investors, said the company statement.

Also read: Motilal Oswal Alternates announces its sixth real estate fund, to raise Rs 2,000 crore

Meanwhile, according to the company, the second fund was launched in the third quarter of 2021 and fundraise has been completed in the second quarter of 2023.