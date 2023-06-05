World Environment Day: Demand for green and sustainable homes gaining ground

As the concern for the environment is growing, homebuyers, especially millennials, are giving weightage to the green quotient of the house.

Suman Kumar, a 42-year-old IT professional from Pune, was searching for a new home in 2017. He had a clear set of priorities for his new abode. This included ample open space, proper ventilation, and plenty of natural light throughout the day in the apartment. He eventually found a housing project that met his criteria, which was built with a focus on net-zero emissions and received green certification.

Despite the property being approximately 5-7 percent more expensive than comparable homes in the area, Kumar was willing to pay a premium to secure an apartment in this project. He explained, "The project was offering most of the things I was looking for, including 70 percent open space with a large central area filled with trees."

Although it's difficult for Kumar to determine precisely how much he's saving in terms of lower energy consumption, he praises the building's design and architecture. "I don't need to turn on the lights until late in the evening, and the temperature inside the house remains cooler than outside, thanks to the good ventilation and fly-ash brick walls. I believe I must be saving money on electricity bills," Kumar added.

Focus on green quotient

The Indian real estate sector has experienced significant growth in recent years, with demand improving across all verticals, from affordable to luxury housing. As the industry continues to expand, there is growing concern for the environment and its impact on future generations. With this concern, homebuyers are giving weightage to the green quotient of the house. Increasing demand and supply for such homes substantiate this view.

According to the Luxury Outlook Survey 2023 by India Sotheby's International Realty, larger homes and open green spaces, combined with excellent physical and social infrastructure, are the top few factors wealthy Indians look for while choosing a property to buy. Additionally, the survey found that 11 percent of respondents picked sustainable features as one of the key reasons driving their purchase, compared to 5 percent in the previous year. This indicates growing awareness and availability of green, sustainable homes.

Developers are also considering the growing demand for green and sustainable homes and accordingly offering products. Mohit Jain, Managing Director of Krisumi Corporation, stated, "The preferences of homebuyers have evolved from mere opulence and grandeur to sustainable, green, and technologically-advanced living spaces. Modern amenities are no longer considered an option, but a necessity."

Jain believes that sustainability is now a significant factor in decision-making, with a growing concern for the environment and its impact on future generations. Moreover, luxury now encompasses a holistic living experience, including wellness amenities, entertainment facilities, and personalised services. With the increasing demand for unique and personalised experiences, developers must offer customised spaces that cater to the individual preferences of residents.

"As the luxury real estate market continues to grow, developers must keep pace with the changing demands of the wealthy. Those who can adapt to these changing preferences and offer modern, sustainable, and personalised living spaces will thrive in the future," said Jain.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd, who also recognises the growing demand for quality living and workspaces, stated that the future of real estate in India is bright. “Although the industry is currently facing challenges due to increasing interest rates, he believes that with the right approach and mindset, the real estate industry in India will continue to thrive in the coming years,” added Aggarwal.

As developers, they are committed to offering innovative and sustainable solutions that cater to the evolving needs of their customers. With the growing concern for the environment, developers must prioritise sustainability and green initiatives to meet the demand for green homes.

High preference from millennials

As the concern for the environment is growing, homebuyers, especially millennials, are giving weightage to the green quotient of the house.

According to Kanika Gupta Shori, Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Square Yards, green homes have emerged as the preferred lifestyle choice for eco-conscious homebuyers, particularly millennials, owing to their low carbon footprint and technology-driven features. Shori notes that the idea of living in a sustainable and environment-friendly setting that ensures a better quality of life has become increasingly popular among Gen Y folks, especially in Tier 1 cities with high pollution levels.

Homebuyers are not only interested in eco-friendly and sustainable homes but are also willing to pay a premium for such features. A poll by Square Yards found that 64 percent of respondents were willing to pay extra for sustainable home features as the payoffs in the future are worth the investment now. These payoffs include lower energy and water bills, rebates on property taxes, reduced maintenance costs, and lower medical bills due to a better liveability quotient. As a result, there has been a surge in demand for sustainable homes across key metro cities, with supply lagging demand.

According to Shori, the concept of living in a net-zero residence has gained traction in India not only among luxury homebuyers but also among upper-middle-class customers. Developers are adapting to changing preferences and offering modern, sustainable, and personalised living spaces to meet future needs. However, as per experts, the demand in this space is higher than the current supply.

To address this issue, ‘Grade A’ developers are revising their blueprints and coming up with creative ways to construct green buildings that cater to customers welcoming eco-conscious real estate solutions. Strategies include using environment-friendly construction materials like aerated concrete and ash bricks, and implementing green technologies such as solar rooftops, water management, wind turbines, composting, waste management, and EV charging stations. Developers are also adding healthy amenities such as open green spaces, designated walking trails, jogging tracks, and landscaped gardens to improve the quality of life of homebuyers. To enhance the liveability quotient, developers are adhering to sustainable designs that ensure better ventilation, adequate sunlight, superior air quality, and overall well-being.

Shori believes that the number of green-certified buildings in top cities will continue to rise, with top developers making commitments across asset types and taking concrete steps towards carbon neutrality. In the last five years, there has been an over 30 percent increase in the supply of green-certified buildings across top cities, and this trend is likely to continue in future.