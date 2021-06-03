World Bicycle Day: Over 100 cities register for Cycle4Change challenge

A report by ratings agency CRISIL has said that the domestic bicycle industry may see a decadal high growth of 20 percent this fiscal.

As many as 107 cities have registered to be part of the India Cycle4Change challenge and 41 cities have undertaken initiatives such as conducting surveys, discussions, creating pop-up cycle lanes, safer neighbourhoods, organising open street events, cycle rallies, or online campaigns that are aimed at creating a cycle friendly city, the ministry of housing and urban affairs has said.

“It has been almost a year since the India Cycle4Change Challenge was launced to transform Indian cities into cycling havens under the ministry of housing and urban affairs. On World Bicycle Day, I am happy to share that over 100 cities have adopted a new approach to promote cycling during the pandemic,” secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, Durga Shanker Mishra said.

This Challenge has revolutionised cities for their citizens and in the long run, cycling will reduce air pollution, traffic congestion and address climate change. Cycling can play an important role as a sustainable and equitable mode of transport, he tweeted.

As part of the campaign, cities have initiated work covering approximately 400 kms of arterial roads and more than 3,500 km of neighbourhood streets. The Smart Cities Mission, in association with Institute for Transport and Development Policy (ITDP) has conducted training modules and other capacity building initiatives to guide 107 cities on various cycling initiatives, the ministry said.

Cities across the country have embarked on the India Cycles4Change movement. As many as 41 cities are testing cycling friendly initiatives. To make neighbourhood streets safe, cities like Bengaluru and Jabalpur have designated ‘slow zones’ restricting motor vehicle speed through speed breakers, chicanes, and road signs. New Delhi has created a cycle plaza for children in the Lodhi Garden Colony by rerouting vehicular traffic.

Pimpri Chinchwad, Kohima, Great Warangal, Nagpur, Panaji and many other cities have hosted rallies and cyclothons, bringing thousands of cyclists onto the streets. Cities such as Jabalpur, New Town Kolkata have hosted cycle repair clinics to make cycle service accessible.

To improve access to cycles, Kohima, Rajkot, and Chandigarh have launched cooperative cycle rental schemes and public bicycle sharing systems in neighbourhoods.

Rajkot has distributed cycles to employees, awarded them for their efforts, and regularly showcased the carbon offset they had achieved through cycling.

The India Cycles4Change challenge was launched last year under the Smart Cities Mission by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on June 25.

To support Indian cities to quickly implement cycling-friendly initiatives in response to COVID-19, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs along with Smart Cities Mission and The Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) opened registration for India Cycles4Change Challenge on July 10, 2020.

The initiative is aimed at attaining the twin goals of encouraging active mobility in our cities and at the same time promote fitness. The aim of the India Cycles4Change Challenge is to create extensive cycling networks through low-cost interventions such as pop cycle lanes and traffic calmed or non-motorised zones, he added.

“Cycling affords us a personalised transport, ensures that we maintain social distancing, keeps us healthy and reduces burden on public transportation,” said Shreya Gadepalli, South Asia Programme Lead at the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP).

"Make streets safe for cycling and cyclists will come. We've seen it happen across the world. Last year, Indian cities also started transforming streets into cycling-friendly spaces, through quick interventions, developed in consultation with citizens. This is just the beginning. Cities must now scale up these interventions—convert temporary pilots into permanent infrastructure—to make cycling safe and fun for everyone," she said.

The need for personalised forms of transport is expected to increase as a response to COVID-19. A recent survey by the ITDP India Programme shows that cycling would increase by 50-65 percent as cities come out of lockdown.

As per ITDP, increasing cycling can help cities in a green economic recovery. Investments in cycling infrastructure have economic benefits of up to 5.5 times the initial investment. Cycling for short distances can result in an annual benefit of Rs 1.8 trillion to the Indian economy.

Interestingly, Chirag Shah, a young entrepreneur, has been appointed as the first 'bicycle entrepreneur, of Thane by the Dutch social enterprise BYCS. BYCS has been appointing 'bicycle mayors' in major cities across all continents. A bicycle mayor's primary aim is to increase bicycling adoption in his or her city.

Internationally, Milan is in the process of transforming 35 km of streets to pedestrian and cyclist priority lanes while Paris is creating 650 km of pop-up cycle-ways. Britain has decided to invest £2 billion in cycling and walking in response to the coronavirus pandemic.