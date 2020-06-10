App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Work from home culture to lead to demand for larger houses, says HDFC's Renu Karnad

HDFC is hosting an online property show featuring over 150 projects from more than 75 developers in the Delhi NCR region

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Work from home has become the new normal during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and the subsequent lockdown phase, and this has affirmed the need for owning larger apartments, HDFC Managing Director Renu Sud Karnad said on June 10.

“With work from home being the new normal, particularly for working couples and young professionals, the need for homes with larger spaces is on the rise. We believe that all this has not only reaffirmed the importance of a home, but has also built a sense of urgency to own a home," she said

To capture the growing demand for homes, HDFC, the country's leading housing finance company, is hosting an online property show featuring over 150 projects from more than 75 developers in the Delhi NCR region. The show starting from June 10 will be a month-long event. Viewers can log on to https://delhi.hdfcpropertyfair.com/ to view the show.

Close

The company plans to extend this to properties in the Mumbai Region next week, HDFC said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News

HDFC's online fair is an end-to-end technology platform, providing home seekers real-time information and connecting every phase of the home buying process at one place. They can view the project photo gallery, access detailed  information, explore different configurations  and take advantage of various offers provided by developers.

The housing loan company will provide home loan facility to those homebuyers who move forward with their decision to own a home, it said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:47 pm

tags #coronavirus #HDFC #online property show #Real Estate

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's doubling rate improves to 24 days, higher than national average of 16 days

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's doubling rate improves to 24 days, higher than national average of 16 days

Etihad Airways launches travel voucher offering 50% cash bonus

Etihad Airways launches travel voucher offering 50% cash bonus

OECD sees deepest peace-time slump in a century

OECD sees deepest peace-time slump in a century

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.