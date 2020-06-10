Work from home culture to lead to demand for larger houses, says HDFC's Renu Karnad

Work from home has become the new normal during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and the subsequent lockdown phase, and this has affirmed the need for owning larger apartments, HDFC Managing Director Renu Sud Karnad said on June 10.

“With work from home being the new normal, particularly for working couples and young professionals, the need for homes with larger spaces is on the rise. We believe that all this has not only reaffirmed the importance of a home, but has also built a sense of urgency to own a home," she said

To capture the growing demand for homes, HDFC, the country's leading housing finance company, is hosting an online property show featuring over 150 projects from more than 75 developers in the Delhi NCR region. The show starting from June 10 will be a month-long event. Viewers can log on to https://delhi.hdfcpropertyfair.com/ to view the show.

The company plans to extend this to properties in the Mumbai Region next week, HDFC said in a statement.

HDFC's online fair is an end-to-end technology platform, providing home seekers real-time information and connecting every phase of the home buying process at one place. They can view the project photo gallery, access detailed information, explore different configurations and take advantage of various offers provided by developers.

The housing loan company will provide home loan facility to those homebuyers who move forward with their decision to own a home, it said.