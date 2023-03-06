 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's day 2023: 'Women can take on any role in the real estate sector today, from labour to leadership'

Mehul R Thakkar
Mar 06, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

Public policy consultant Aarti Harbhjanka holds forth on the women workforce in the real estate sector and how it can get to where it rightfully belongs.

File picture of Aarti Harbhajanka.

Aarti Harbhajanka, 38, is a public policy consultant in Mumbai who has worked with several state governments on issues relating to housing and real estate, including affordable housing and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act. She believes that in the next 10 years, India will see women across every type of employment directly or indirectly linked with real estate.

Harbhanjanka who has worked extensively with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) and Maharashtra Housing Department, says that currently women are in very limited roles when it comes to real estate, such as sales, marketing, labour etc. Over the next decade, however, she says women’s participation will become more wide-ranging.

From KPMG to a startup

Until 2019, Harbhajanka was employed with KPMG, a US-based firm accounting, auditing, transaction and policy advisory firm. Then, along with five other colleagues, she launched a startup called Primus Partners. The firm is involved in service offerings such as public policy, investment realisation, sectoral realisation etc. The company plays an advisory role in sectors such as agriculture, chemicals, healthcare, social sector, housing and real estate.