Women's Day 2023: Indian women prefer real estate over gold for investment, consider it ideal for current times

Gold has lost its lustre while real estate has grown in popularity among women investors.

At least 65 percent of women homebuyers now prefer to invest in real estate, followed by 20 percent favouring the stock markets. Just 8 percent of women respondents favour gold and 7 percent prefer fixed deposits, according to real estate consultant ANAROCK’s Consumer Sentiment Survey.

Among the women real estate investors, a majority of Indian women prefer to invest in the affordable housing segment priced between Rs 45 lakh to Rs 90 lakh.

About 36 percent of women prefer to invest in the affordable range, 27 percent in premium homes priced between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore and 20 percent prefer luxury homes priced more than Rs 1.5 crore.

Moneycontrol News