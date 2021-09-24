Women professionals should come forward to work in the Indian real estate sector: Housing Secretary

Women professionals should come forward to work in the Indian real estate sector, which has immense potential due to rapid urbanisation in the country, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said on September 24.

"RERA law has brought trust in the market. So, women professionals should come forward to work in this industry...Women have all the powers. They have both hard as well as soft skills," he said at the launch of the women's wing of realty body named 'NAREDCO MAHI' to focus on adequate gender representation in the Indian real estate industry..

“If women are working in many tough sectors, why cannot they excel in real estate,” he said.

"Naredco Mahi" is an initiative that will provide access to women entrepreneurs with policy makers and facilitate networking with corporate majors of Indian real estate industry and close linkages with the government.

“Now you are bringing a new force. This will increase your strength by two-fold. All initiatives under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs are focused on empowering women,” Mishra said.

“We need women in real estate who have the ability to empower others,” he said.

“The initiative comes at a crucial time, as it would help more and more women entrepreneurs shed the impact of the pandemic and support economic recovery. The members of the newly-formed women arm are likely to avail unparalleled business growth,” said Rajan Bandelkar, president, NAREDCO India.

"Better gender diversity and representation would not only unlock several opportunities for Indian women, but will also accelerate our great country's growth momentum and help achieving the target for an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Tara Subramaniam, founder president, Naredco Mahi.