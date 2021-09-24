MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Women professionals should come forward to work in the Indian real estate sector: Housing Secretary

Naredco launches women’s arm that will focus on gender representation in the real estate sector

Vandana Ramnani

Women professionals should come forward to work in the Indian real estate sector, which has immense potential due to rapid urbanisation in the country, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said on September 24.

"RERA law has brought trust in the market. So, women professionals should come forward to work in this industry...Women have all the powers. They have both hard as well as soft skills," he said at the launch of the women's wing of realty body named 'NAREDCO MAHI' to focus on adequate gender representation in the Indian real estate industry..

“If women are working in many tough sectors, why cannot they excel in real estate,” he said.

"Naredco Mahi" is an initiative that will provide access to women entrepreneurs with policy makers and facilitate networking with corporate majors of Indian real estate industry and close linkages with the government.

“Now you are bringing a new force. This will increase your strength by two-fold. All initiatives under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs are focused on empowering women,” Mishra said.

Close

Related stories

“We need women in real estate who have the ability to empower others,” he said.

“The initiative comes at a crucial time, as it would help more and more women entrepreneurs shed the impact of the pandemic and support economic recovery. The members of the newly-formed women arm are likely to avail unparalleled business growth,” said Rajan Bandelkar, president, NAREDCO India.

"Better gender diversity and representation would not only unlock several opportunities for Indian women, but will also accelerate our great country's growth momentum and help achieving the target for an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Tara Subramaniam, founder president, Naredco Mahi.
Vandana Ramnani
Tags: #Housing #NAREDCO #Real Estate #Women
first published: Sep 24, 2021 10:23 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.