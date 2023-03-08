 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Women prefer south Indian cities; Chennai tops, Delhi 14th: survey

Mehul R Thakkar
Mar 08, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST

Tamil Nadu had three cities in the Top 10, while in the category of towns with a population of less than 1 million, the top five places were from the southern state.

Chennai

Women prefer to live and work in south Indian cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai over northern cities including New Delhi, the national capital, according to a survey.

The top 10 cities in the million-plus population category preferred by women are Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, Coimbatore, and Madurai, Avtar, a diversity, equity and inclusion solutions firm, said in a report titled, ‘Viewport 2022 - Top Cities for Women in India.’

In smaller towns with a population of less than 1 million, the top preferences are Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Erode, Salem, Tirupur, Puducherry, Shimla, Mangalore, Thiruvananthapuram and Belagavi.

Tamil Nadu had the most number of preferred cities and towns. Chennai topped the million-plus population category with a score of 78.41, while in the smaller towns, Tiruchirappalli was No. 1 with a score of 71.61.