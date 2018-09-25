Women lead in taking decisions while renting homes; men faster at closing purchase deals: Report

Work on Plan B | You may have a Plan A, which is the big reason you quit your job. What if Plan A fails? Have Plan B ready. Get back to a job soon, work on a secondary business, take up part-time or freelance work, and do what’s necessary to get your finances in order.

With increasing financial independence, women are taking the lead when it comes to renting property. In fact, the number of women looking for rental properties online jumped from 40 percent in 2016 to 46 percent in 2018, said a study tracking users’ activity across the two platforms- Housing.com and Makaan.com

The study suggested while women may be good decision makers with an eye for detail when it comes to rental properties, they are more likely to pass on the baton to men when it comes to buying property. Men account for 51 percent of purchase leads dropped on websites. They account for a higher enquiry to sales conversion than women. However, this gap too is getting bridged as more women are getting involved in purchase decisions as well, as per the report.

Women are actively taking the lead when searching for rental property. In 2016, women users accounted for 51 percent of the sessions online while men accounted for 49 percent. By 2018, women accounted for 54 percent of online sessions across the two platforms, and the share of men in this regard dwindled to 46 percent, as per the study.

Female users’ sessions were more prominent in the 18-34 age group category. However, the dominant age category is that of 25-34-year-olds who form the bulk of users at a little over 55 percent across all platforms.

Women are also quicker in taking a decision and moving on to the next alternative if they don’t like what they see. On average, a woman user spends 7 percent less time per visit to a site and about 8 percent less time on a particular page. The study revealed women may be better researchers given their eye for detail. About 48 percent of women browsed through pictures of the property they were interested in as against only 39 percent men.

As per the data, women are more likely to share their contact information with brokers and landlords for a rental property, contributing 54 percent of the total leads dropped for rental properties.