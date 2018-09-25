App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Women lead in taking decisions while renting homes; men faster at closing purchase deals: Report

Women are also more likely to share their contact information with brokers and landlords for a rental property, contributing 54 percent of the total leads dropped for rental properties  

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Work on Plan B | You may have a Plan A, which is the big reason you quit your job. What if Plan A fails? Have Plan B ready. Get back to a job soon, work on a secondary business, take up part-time or freelance work, and do what’s necessary to get your finances in order.
Work on Plan B | You may have a Plan A, which is the big reason you quit your job. What if Plan A fails? Have Plan B ready. Get back to a job soon, work on a secondary business, take up part-time or freelance work, and do what’s necessary to get your finances in order.

With increasing financial independence, women are taking the lead when it comes to renting property. In fact, the number of women looking for rental properties online jumped from 40 percent in 2016 to 46 percent in 2018, said a study tracking users’ activity across the two platforms- Housing.com and Makaan.com

The study suggested while women may be good decision makers with an eye for detail when it comes to rental properties, they are more likely to pass on the baton to men when it comes to buying property. Men account for 51 percent of purchase leads dropped on websites. They account for a higher enquiry to sales conversion than women. However, this gap too is getting bridged as more women are getting involved in purchase decisions as well, as per the report.

Women are actively taking the lead when searching for rental property. In 2016, women users accounted for 51 percent of the sessions online while men accounted for 49 percent. By 2018, women accounted for 54 percent of online sessions across the two platforms, and the share of men in this regard dwindled to 46 percent, as per the study.

Female users’ sessions were more prominent in the 18-34 age group category. However, the dominant age category is that of 25-34-year-olds who form the bulk of users at a little over 55 percent across all platforms.

related news

Women are also quicker in taking a decision and moving on to the next alternative if they don’t like what they see. On average, a woman user spends 7 percent less time per visit to a site and about 8 percent less time on a particular page. The study revealed women may be better researchers given their eye for detail. About 48 percent of women browsed through pictures of the property they were interested in as against only 39 percent men.

As per the data, women are more likely to share their contact information with brokers and landlords for a rental property, contributing 54 percent of the total leads dropped for rental properties.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 05:47 pm

tags #Real Estate #rental #Women

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.