With monsoon around the corner, Gurugram's Esencia residents rue lack of infrastructure; demand FIR against Ansals

Residents of Gurugram’s Ansal Esencia in Sector 67 and 67A are concerned about the challenges they will face again this year during the monsoon due to the lack of infrastructure such as proper roads, drains and water-harvesting plant. Many are also waiting for their conveyance deeds, a legal document that is used to transfer the title of a property.

In a letter to the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), the residents claimed that there are 2,000 families living in the society and more than 600 families are waiting to move to their new homes but are not able to do so due to the lack of basic infrastructure.

“There are people who have been waiting to get the conveyance deeds of their purchased properties but have not been able to do so even after paying the full amount of the property to the developer as well as all liable duties and taxes to the government since 2017,” they claimed.

The residents also claimed that there is a lack of proper sewage treatment plant (STP), water tank, drainage and sewer system in the society, causing blockage and overflowing on the roads, especially during the rainy season.

“We request the HRERA to monitor and regulate the inflow and outflow of the financial transactions taking place in the society in lieu of sales by Ansal API and its concern company Ansal Phalak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, New Look Developer working in Sector 67 and 67A and to utilise part of these transactions for completion of the incomplete infrastructure work,” they requested the authority.

The residents have claimed that of the 27 rainwater harvesting systems, none is functional. The developer was supposed to construct a 33kv substation for the project but did not do so, they said.

The residents also submitted a complaint at the Sector 65 police station alleging diversion of funds meant for the project by Ansal API towards its other projects. They also demanded a forensic audit of the funds. The residents alleged cheating in their June 26 complaint filed before the Sector 65 police and demanded a first information report be filed against Ansal director Pranav Ansal and other officials.

A senior official of Sector 65 police station told Moneycontrol that the residents claimed to have been facing many issues including those related to power connections, registry of their plots and construction of STP. He said that the police department will take appropriate action after receiving a reply from the builder.

On June 27, the police called Ansal officials to Sector 65 police station. Ansal Esencia Residents’ Welfare Association president Dharmendra Tanwar said that on behalf of the Ansals, Ajay Sharma, a senior vice-president with Ansals API, turned up and sought a week’s time to reply to the complaint filed by the residents.

On June 26, around 150 residents of Ansal Esencia held a protest against the developer alleging the lack of amenities including a ban on registry and non-issuance of new power connections. The residents alleged that they were promised various infrastructure and basic amenities at the time of the launch of the project but are yet to get them.

“Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority has ordered Ansal on June 22 to pay the bank guarantee of Rs 13.10 crore to the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam within seven days. The DHBVN is not issuing new power connections due to non-payment and lack of adequate power infrastructure. On June 29, over 500 residents will go to Ansal’s office and will protest demanding the release of the bank guarantee. We will not leave from there until Pranav Ansal hands over the bank guarantee to us,” said Tanwar.

The residents said in their complaint that even after depositing 100 percent payment and the passing of over five years from the assured completion date, many homebuyers are yet to get possession.

The HRERA order regarding the bank guarantee of Rs 13.10 crore was issued a day after the DHBVN letter to Ansal Properties which said, “It’s submitted that your request regarding submission of bank guarantee of worth Rs 13.10 crore @ single time instead of 1.5 times is under consideration before the Nigam’s management. Moreover, you may submit the bank guarantee of Rs 13.10 crore @ a single time in the first instance subject to the outcome of Nigam’s management consideration.”

Moneycontrol has a copy of the HRERA order, DHBVN letter and complaints made by Esencia residents. Tanwar shared that many families are unable to move to their new homes due to the lack of electricity connections.

In 2019, the National Green Tribunal had directed the Haryana government to blacklist Ansal API while levying a penalty for violation of several environmental issues including dumping of untreated sewage in stormwater drains and extraction of groundwater in its Sushant Lok 1 project. Following this, several government departments in Haryana took action against Ansal API which included a ban on creating third-party rights to all the properties of the developer. This affected the Esencia and Versalia projects as well. There has been a ban on the registry of properties in Ansal Versalia.

Ansal Esencia, launched in 2011, is spread over 140 acres across Sectors 67 and 67 A with a total of 1,043 units.

An email and several calls made to Ansal officials remained unanswered at the time of publishing of this copy.