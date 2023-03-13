 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With Delhi’s Ashram flyover extension opening, property prices in the area set to rise 10-15%

Ashish Mishra
Mar 13, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Rentals are also expected to rise 10 percent with the new flyover set to improve connectivity and cut travel time between South Delhi and Noida.

Ashram flyover is an important intersection in the national capital region connecting South Delhi with Noida and Ghaziabad. (ANI file photo)

With the inauguration of the Ashram flyover extension, built to clear traffic bottlenecks on the ring road in Delhi between Noida and AIIMS, properties along the newly developed facility are likely to witness a boom. Real estate experts say rates in these areas are likely to go up by 10 to 15 percent in the coming few months. Rentals are also expected to rise.

“Areas such as Friends Colony East and West, Maharani Bagh, New Friends Colony and Jangpura are likely to witness around 10-15 percent appreciation in property prices,” said Rohit Chopra of Southdelhiprime.com, an online real estate firm.

“The newly opened facility will clear major bottlenecks on the Ring Road, especially near Ashram, and will provide seamless connectivity up to AIIMS, thereby improving connectivity, so property owners will surely cash on this opportunity,” Chopra told Moneycontrol.

The Project