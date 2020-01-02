With 4.30 lakh houses completed, Uttar Pradesh tops PMAY (U) list in 2019

Construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) speeded up in 2019, with about 11.22 lakh houses completed in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh against 3.62 lakh units finished the year before, a report has said.

Uttar Pradesh has been the differentiator in 2019, completing 4.30 lakh houses, the highest for the country, under the Modi government’s affordable housing programme for the urban poor, leading real-estate company Anarock said in its report.

"The government's aggressive push towards achieving its target of ‘Housing for All by 2022’ has yielded tangible on-ground results,” Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants, said.

Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil together built more than 8.69 lakh houses under the PMAY (U), which has set a target of building 1.12 crore houses. Of these, nearly 92% of the units had been sanctioned, the report said.

A similar housing plan is also available for rural areas. Launched in 2015 to achieve affordable “housing for all”, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana aims to build 20 million houses by March 31, 2022, with the Centre and the states extending subsidies under various components.

By the end of 2019, nearly 9.33 lakh homes had been occupied in UP, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

In total, nearly 32 lakh homes were completed across the country by 2019. As many as 28.42 lakh homes are already occupied.

“Timely construction remains a challenge, but the introduction of new and effective technologies such as prefabricated construction can help achieve this target within the stipulated deadline,” Puri said.

How do states stack up

The ministry of housing and urban affairs data shows that as on December 27, 2019, UP, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh together accounted for nearly 35% of the 32 lakh houses completed under PMAY (U).

Uttar Pradesh stepped on the gas in 2019. Heading into 2019, India’s most populous state had only 68,660 homes completed but by the end of the year, the numbers rose to around 4.30 lakh. Around 3.61 lakh homes were built in 2019. Another 4.31 lakh homes are already occupied, the highest among states and union territories.

Gujarat finished a close second with more than 3.69 lakh homes against 1.66 lakh homes completed in 2018. Another 3.32 lakh homes are already occupied.

Andhra Pradesh ranked third, with over 3.23 lakh homes against around 1.27 lakh houses readied in 2018, the Anarock report said.

In the Northeast, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura built 72,860 PMAY (U) homes against 24,915 units completed in 2018.

More coming

A look at the data for homes sanctioned under the PMAY (U) reveals a huge jump in Andhra Pradesh. The number of sanctioned houses more than doubled—from 9.65 lakh units in 2018 to 20.05 lakh houses in 2019, the most for any state in the country.

Uttar Pradesh comes second with 15.71 lakh homes sanctioned against 7.61 lakh units in 2018.