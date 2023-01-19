 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will the two new Mumbai Metro lines being launched today boost the city’s real estate?

Mehul R Thakkar
Jan 19, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

PM Modi will flag off two new Metro lines in Mumbai today. The 18.6 km-long Mumbai Metro Rail line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 km-long DN Nagar (yellow line) while metro line 7 joints Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off two new Metro corridors in the western suburbs of Mumbai between Dahisar and Andheri on January 19. Real estate developers say the corridors will not only decongest suburban roads but will also boost the property market along the routes.

The prime minister will dedicate to the nation the Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, constructed at a cost of around Rs 12,600 crore. He will also travel on a Metro train.

The 18.6 km-long Mumbai Metro Rail line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 km-long DN Nagar (yellow line) while metro line 7 joints Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East).

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will start normal operations for the second phase of the Dahisar Andheri Metro-2A and Metro-7 corridor.

The first phase between Dahisar and Goregaon was partially thrown open to the public in April 2022. Both the Metro corridors run through major arterial roads of the city, including Western Express Highway (WEH) and Link Road.

