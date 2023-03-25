 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Why reverse mortgages have not taken off in India

Ravi Sinha
Mar 25, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

There are several challenges associated with this scheme, the primary being the psychological barrier, as the borrower ends up losing control of his house in his lifetime.

The larger issue is whether a bank can deny a senior citizen his right to reverse mortgage.

O P Mathur, a retired professional, exhausted all his financial resources to get his only son a professional degree in Germany. While his son is well settled and has no plans to return to India, the biggest challenge facing Mathur today is the lack of a regular income. His only asset is  the house he lives in, worth over Rs 2 crore.

Mathur’s case is not unique. In the absence of a pension or any other social security, many senior citizens across the country are left to fend for themselves without any financial support. In 2007, the  reverse mortgage scheme was introduced with the aim of providing  a source of income to cash-strapped senior citizens who had a house of their own.

What exactly is reverse mortgage?

As the name suggests, it is the opposite of a standard mortgage, used to buy a house, for instance. Under this scheme, senior citizens are required to mortgage their home with a bank. The bank determines the value of the house and agrees to provide a reverse mortgage loan. It is usually up to 60-80 percent of the appraised value, depending on the bank’s policy as well as the property’s resale value.

Also read: Reverse mortgage: A golden walking stick for senior citizen