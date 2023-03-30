 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Last day today: Mad rush to register high-end properties in Mumbai

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 31, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

The response in Delhi and Bengaluru has, so far, been tepid as there is limited new supply in the above Rs 10-crore range. Mumbai doesn't have such a problem

With just a day left for amendments to Sections 54 and 54F to kick in, Mumbai has witnessed a ‘mad rush’ in the last two months to get high-end properties registered. However, the response in Bengaluru and Delhi has been so far lukewarm.

Real estate experts say that this is primarily on account of the fact that Mumbai is the costliest real estate market, with new supply of luxury apartments. In contrast, there is limited new supply in Delhi’s boutique colonies such as Golf Links and Jor Bagh. Moreover, transactions take time to close as deals often involve dealing directly with multiple ‘heritage’ owners rather than organised builders. Bengaluru also does not offer too many options in the Rs 10 crore segment.

Budget 2023 has imposed a Rs 10-crore cap on the reinvestment of capital gains from the sale of long-term assets, including property, which will be effective from April 1, 2023. No such cap is applicable at the moment.

There were as many as 130 transactions involving properties valued above Rs 10 crore in Mumbai in February 2023, totalling Rs 5,595 crore, data shared by Zapkey.com showed.