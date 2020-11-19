Wholesale trade market launched in Pune

Maharashtra-based real estate developers, Solitaire and Jairaj Group, have announced the launch of the state’s largest wholesale trade market, Maha Trade Market (MTM), spread across 22 acres in Pune.

MTM is centrally located in Bibvewadi, the trading hub of the city. The proposed infrastructural development is in the western corridor of Pune and is divided into five zones dedicated to individual trades across nine major categories.

It will house 10 lakh products that include food grains, homeware, construction equipment, apparel, accessories, jewelry, healthcare and electronics, MTM said in a statement.

MTM expects approximately 70,000 footfalls per day. Keeping that in mind the project has a parking facility for over 6,000 vehicles.

Planned for the post-pandemic world, the project consists of sanitisation booths at all 25 entrances or exits and filtered air for all the common areas.

Additional safety features include fire sensors and sprinklers in all zones. The project has been built with the latest technologies that include processes optimised to reduce the load on electric consumption and maintenance bill, MTM said.

“We are extremely proud to announce the opening of a first-of-its-kind Pragati Kendra at Maha Trade Market. This Pragati Kendra (Experience Zone) is a miniature version of the Maha Trade Market where the trader can see, feel and enter the shop that he/she is going to buy. We wish to welcome all the traders of Pune to experience trade infrastructure at an international level,” said Pankaj Ojha, director, Solitaire.

Solitaire has so far completed 42 projects amounting to 22 lakh sq. ft of construction. It has also cracked large equity deals with brands such as Mahindra, Godrej, and VTP Realty.