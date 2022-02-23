Who is the custodian of due diligence in Indian real estate market?

Representative image

Housing projects in India are approved by RERA, banks and financial institutions. Shouldn’t this be enough to instill confidence among homebuyers that the housing project is safe to invest in? How are some builders with poor execution capabilities or fiscal imbalance able to surmount three levels of scrutiny and dodge the bullet at each and every level?

In reality, these are questions that continue to haunt homebuyers, even though holier-than-thou claims of market reforms suggest otherwise.

An average homebuyer looks up to these power centres with expectations of getting a safety net. These are empowered bodies with better access to information and the wherewithal to evaluate projects.

Government agencies are expected to have checked project viability; RERA must have issued licences after scrutiny; banks/housing finance companies must have evaluated the financial safety of projects.

In the end, the homebuyer is the victim. He is reminded that he should have done his own due diligence before investing his hard-earned money into an under-construction property. I did ask a builder once if he expects all homebuyers to first get a law degree and then shop for homes.

Even for the discerning homebuyers, it is important for them to crosscheck the land title, approvals by development authorities and RERA, bank financing of the project, and the developers’ past track record.

For homebuyers there is no foolproof mechanism of due diligence. Even when the buyer hires a lawyer and yet the project is delayed or builder defaults, all that the buyer gets is the legal remedy post the misfortune. A lawyer doesn’t ensure due diligence. An added safety net post-RERA, an escrow account, is more of fiction than fact.

This raises the fundamental question as to who is the custodian of due diligence in the housing market. Are government agencies, RERA, banks and financial institutions not responsible for due diligence when they approve a given housing project?

A Delhi High Court order recently granted an interim stay in favour of homebuyers who invested in projects where the builders were expected to pay EMIs till possession, but stopped midway.

The order by Justice Rekha Palli clearly stated that the balance of convenience at this interim stage lies in favour of the beleaguered homebuyers, keeping in view that they are being penalised despite not being at fault. The order called it a ‘grave and irreparable loss’ caused to the petitioners if they are not granted any interim protection.

However, this is a one-off judgment.

The larger issue is the rampant industry practice where the debt is on the books of the buyers and not the builders. The banks and housing finance companies as a standard practice would prefer to catch hold of the weak victim, that is the buyer. The tripartite agreement between the builder, buyer and the financier clearly puts the onus on the buyer and not the builder. This is the reason why an otherwise well-reasoned financing model of Subvention Scheme failed. Then there are issues related to the homebuyers’ credit score if the buyer defaults on his EMI.

As if this is not enough, take the recent case of the project by government’s construction arm NBCC called Green View located in Sector 37 D. As many as 140 residents living in the project have been asked to vacate their premises after an IIT-D team declared the structure unsafe. The NBCC has been ordered to provide alternative accommodation to the residents for the duration and bear the cost of transportation, shifting and rentals. It has also been asked to refund the money, with interest, to the homebuyers who do not wish to live in the society.

The question, who is the custodian of due diligence remains unanswered. Shouldn’t government agencies and lending agencies be made accountable for their failure to do the required due diligence? How to make every connected party accountable in the housing market to check the rampant malpractices? What kind of due diligence mechanism can balance the contractual obligations for both the builders and the buyers? Why should only the buyers be penalised for no mistake of theirs?

Real estate developers continue to dismiss malpractices as acts of smaller developers. Government agencies and lending agencies wash their hands, and RERA has ended up as yet another window of litigation that more often than not leads to lengthy and expensive litigation in the courts above.

In a property market where the product is sold before it is constructed, entry barriers are almost non-existent. A full-proof mechanism of due diligence is the need of the hour. Until then, due diligence will continue to be the buyers’ burden.