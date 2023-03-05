 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What defines demand in the real estate market?

Ravi Sinha
Mar 05, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

In the absence of scientific research and reliable data, developers have no choice but to launch projects based on their ‘gut feel’ on what may sell rather than demand on ground.

Sarika Gaur, a newly-wed corporate lawyer, was on the lookout for a compact house in Noida. But she could not find one that fit her budget or her requirement, and that too in a market where, according to estimates, there are close to one lakh unsold units.

She is not alone. Most media reports claim that there is an oversupply of housing units in the real estate market, but that is far from the truth. There’s a supply-demand mismatch situation on ground and the reason is that developers have failed to access the demand and seem to know nothing about the demography nor what the buyers’ requirements are.

Noida is home to buyers who cannot afford to buy property in Delhi or Gurugram. There is a large pool of new jobbers and newly-weds who prefer a IBHK or at best a 1.5BHK, where an additional room could be used as a guest room or a puja room. But the market is flooded with 3BHK and 4BHK units for which demand is limited.

What defines demand for the developers? It is the lack of reliable and scientific data due to which projects are often designed based on what the developer thinks will sell.