WeWork Bristol Chowk shared office space launched in Gurugram

WeWork, the company that offers shared office spaces in Bengaluru and Mumbai in India, announced the launch of its first collaborative space in Gurugram called WeWork Bristol Chowk on Wednesday.

According to the company, WeWork Bristol Chowk aims to achieve 100% occupancy by April 2018. It offers 1,400+ desks with tailor-made facilities for startups, SMEs and large enterprises. This is the 6th location launched by the company in India over the past 8 months.

In a freewheeling chat with Manisha Natarajan of CNBC-TV 18, general managers at WeWork (India) Ryan Bennet and Karan Virwani spoke about the company’s plans in the country and how they expect the firm to grow.

Below are excerpts from the interview:

Q) Manisha Natarajan – You have a global network spread across 21 countries. How significant is the India market, and what are your revenue targets from India?

A) Ryan Bennet - India is going to be one of our largest markets for a number of reasons. In India, 65% of the population is under 35 and the younger generation works in number of ways and one of the many ways they work is through community. The special source that we work through is community and providing a platform through community services and space to allow our members to create work. So, because of the demographics in India, we think it is going to be one of our biggest markets globally. In terms of revenue targets, we won't get into that specifically but what I will say is that we are at the beginning of a very aggressive growth in India. We are really excited to grow in the next 5-10 years.

Q2) With the launch of the 6th WeWorks location in India, how much space have you signed up on overall and how has the occupancy been so far?

A) Karan Virwani – We have signed up about a million sq ft and have opened across 6 locations, in 3 markets and hope to keep growing as fast as we possibly can. This year is a big year for us. We have established ourselves as a leader in the market and as a big brand and we just want to keep on capitalising on that. So four of our other five locations are now at almost a 100%. And if you see those are all under 8 months or in fact some of them are also under 4 months of opening and we see the same trend is going to happen in Gurugram and we hope to continue that with every center.

Q) How is the partnership between Embassy and WeWorks structured?

A) Karan Virwani : WeWork India is a completely separate entity that is a joint venture between Embassy and WeWork. WeWork India leases buildings from other landlords and that is what we have done across markets. WeWork India operates as a completely different entity and is here to drive and build the brand. Our partnership is extremely well and thought out and very symbiotic in the sense because Embassy brings a lot of expertise and a lot of knowledge in real estate and how to manoeuvre through the country, how to be able to scale as fast as we wanted and WeWork has a lot of knowledge, has so much technology that they have invested in, has the global community, has a design and the brand that is doing extremely well all over the world and we feel that here also in India in effect of that.

Also, WeWork right now across the world is as much as Amazon is a bookstore. When no longer co-working and co-working isn't the only thing that WeWork is doing. We are talking about a whole gamut of services with the ethos of bringing people together and that when we bring people together who have the same sort of mindset and are willing to collaborate and share ideas to grow their passions much bigger and faster and spread whatever they are building, that is what we are trying to do. If you see we have made a few acquisitions, we are looking at different lines of businesses so we are no longer limited to co-working and honestly we don’t even see other co-working spaces as competition. What we see as competition is actually the traditional office environment that has been same for the last 50 years and we are here to change that.

Q) What is your current tenant mix? Is it mostly multinationals or startups?

A) Karan Virwani – We have a pretty great mix of both Multinationals what we call enterprise and then are medium sized businesses, smaller businesses, startups and freelancers. So right now it is about a 50-50 mix that we have throughout our member network and it ranges. That is the beauty of what we are doing. Diversity in the space and the opportunity of what you can do with that diversity and that is the environment that we are trying to create.

Q) How is your pricing in Gurugram for a desk? Because it differs quite a bit between Bengaluru and Mumbai and it’s at a premium to other co-working spaces.

A) Karan – Our private desk prices start at Rs 19000 but our actual membership starts at around Rs12000 which is our hot desk. So if you actually want to use this space you actually have to pay Rs 12000 a month and all of our prices are actually location based, very similar to how rentals are location based. So if you look at a building in Koramangalu in Bangalore, our hot desk price starts at Rs 7000 and we really believe that the value we are adding to your business is something that no one else can really compare to just because of how much we have grown as a company and the sort of investments that we have made into the brand and into making our experience better for our members.

A) Ryan Bennet adds – We think we are pretty much at par with the pricing in number of different markets based on some of our competitors. But, I would say our key differentiator is that we have a global network that if you are a WeWork member in India, you can reach out to our member network through our digital platform with our 2000000 other members around the world. So, if you are a business in India that wants to grow internationally, you can reach out to someone in China or US or UK and you can grow your business through working across all of these and we have found out that over 50% of our members have actually done business together. So, we started just as a global community and also have a global network of workspaces.

Q) While launching WeWorks in India you had mentioned that you would invest USD 200 million into the business. Where are you on that number and at what level do you break-even?

A) Karan Virwani – Across the world, our buildings reach 90% occupancy within 12 months. We haven't opened a single building that has taken longer than 12 months to reach 90% occupancy and our unit metrics and building metrics are so good that usually when we go over 50-60%, we are pretty good with the numbers.

Q) What are growth plans from here on?

A) Karan – 2018 is a big year for us. We have pretty aggressive growth plans. Don't want to give out any exact numbers that's not really signed up but, we plan to double what we have done right now. I don’t think we have a demand issue at all, we actually have a supply problem in being able to get these spaces out fast enough and on the number, I don't exactly know the number and we are not looking at it as a short term thing, I think that if you look at it over 10 years or 20 years or 50 years that number is very small and that’s really the vision for what we want to do here.