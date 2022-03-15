Welspun One Logistics Parks signs MoU with the Government of Haryana; to invest Rs 1,500 crore

Expanding its footprint in the North, Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Haryana and plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore in the state.

The integrated fund, development and asset management platform - part of the $2.7 billion Welspun Group - aims to explore the available government land parcels for building Grade A warehousing facilities across key warehousing micro-markets.

WOLP will bring in a total investment of Rs 1,500 crores in the state. The development potential through the deal is approximately of 5 million sq. ft. to be built over a 3-4 year period which will help generate more than 4,500 jobs, the company said in a statement.

The state government has assured its complete support to WOLP facilitating overall ease of doing business. In tandem with this, they will enable a smooth running of approval processes and single-window clearances for projects undertaken by WOLP. Furthermore, the state government has assigned a dedicated relationship manager to ensure that all operations are time bound and carried out seamlessly.

“We are thankful to the Haryana government for its wholehearted support and guidance with the necessary approvals, registrations, as well as fast-tracking process. After collaborating with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 2,500 crores in the state, which is progressing well, we are now pleased to start strengthening our presence in the North,” said Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks.

“With Haryana experiencing an e-tailing boom, there exists an untapped potential for the growth of warehousing. Bearing this in mind, we drew a plan to develop a sustainable ecosystem of state-of-art Grade A warehousing services, this will drive efficiencies and unlock value in the supply chains of businesses, all while expanding the warehousing sector in the state,” he said.

“Haryana is an emerging warehousing hub in NCR and a key consumption market due to its strategic location intersecting with economic corridors. Further, the State’s Logistics Policy enables a conducive environment for the Logistics and Warehousing Sector. We are pleased to welcome investment of Welspun One Logistics Parks in the State of Haryana and assure them of all the necessary support for an early grounding of investment,” said Vijayendra Kumar, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce, Haryana government.

Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP) is an integrated fund, development, and asset management organization, designed to deliver large format, institutional Grade-A logistics parks across India. It is a part of the $2.7 billion global conglomerate ‘Welspun Group’- one of India’s fastest-growing multinationals with a leadership position in line pipes, home textiles, infrastructure, advanced textiles, and flooring solutions.