Welspun Logistics Parks hands over 3.7 lakh sq ft warehousing facility at Bhiwandi to FM Logistic

Representative image.

Welspun Logistics Parks (WOLP) on April 12 said it has handed over a warehousing facility spread across 3.7 lakh sq ft in Bhiwandi to third-party logistics company FM Logistic for operations.

The facility, developed by WOLP, was delivered as per agreed timelines, despite pandemic-related disruptions, the company said in a statement.

With this handover, FM Logistic will have access to a Grade A warehousing facility built to global standards. Park features include circulation and traffic planning to ensure the smooth movement of trucks and pedestrians, being solar-enabled and equipped with industry-leading fire safety provisions along with a 12-metre clear height, FM2 densified floors and a sizeable parking area.

In addition, advanced features like a tech-enabled platform for park management and maintenance and an IoT-driven traffic management system make the park truly best-in-class. The project is MIDC-approved and is 100 percent compliant with statutory building, safety and fire norms, the company said in a statement.

Welspun One's Rs 900-crore Grade A facility is spread over 110 acres and enjoys connectivity to the Mumbai-Nashik National Highway (NH3), JNPT (Nhava Sheva) Port and Mumbai's International and Domestic Airport. It is also strategically located 45 km from Mumbai's CBD and 6 km from Kalyan City, making it an optimal location for FM Logistic to service an important market like MMR having a consumption base of 27 million.

"One of our prime reasons to associate with Welspun One Logistics Parks is their commitment to enable sustainable use of resources—a philosophy in which we strongly believe. The WOLP Bhiwandi flagship is an IGBC Platinum Pre-certified Green Logistics Park. It is solar-enabled to generate clean electricity and has a zero-discharge facility with strategies to minimise water consumption and harvest rainwater,” said Alexandre Amine SOUFIANI, MD, FM Logistic India.

"Despite the lockdown and pandemic challenges, I am proud of the team at WOLP who have delivered this project in record timelines and with the desired specs. Our golden rule to earn the respect of our customers is to respect their time. On-time site delivery is of utmost importance to us. FM Logistic is a leading player in the 3PL space and is a very special relationship for us,” said Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks.

FM Logistic has a presence in over 90 locations and manages over 7 million sq. ft. of warehousing space. FM Logistic India provides warehousing and distribution logistics services for the FMCG, retail, automotive, E-commerce, engineering, telecom, pharma and other sectors.





