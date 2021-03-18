Web Werks to invest Rs 400 crore to build 12.5 MW data centre in Navi Mumbai

Representative image

Web Werks, a colocation data centre provider, has invested Rs 400 crore to build a 12.5 MW data centre in Navi Mumbai. International property consultant, Savills India, recently facilitated the land transaction deal for the firm.

Located at Thane-Belapur Road, Web Werks has bought close to an acre of land to build a 12.5 megawatts (MW) data centre with an estimated investment of Rs 400 crore, the company said.

The acquisition came close on the heels of Web Werks entering into a joint venture partnership with Iron Mountain, a storage and information management services company. As part of the agreement, the Boston-headquartered firm expects to invest $150 million in the next two years.

Web Werks is a colocation Data Center providers ranked among the top 5 in Cloudscene’s H1, 2019 Data Center Ecosystem Leaderboard. The firm operates three tier-3, carrier-neutral data centres in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi-NCR with a combined footprint capability of 2.25 lakh sq ft. It also provides access to a neutral interconnection ecosystem of carrier, content and cloud providers, including over 160 Internet Service Providers (ISP) and six Internet Exchanges.

Savills India has facilitated several key property and land transactions amid the ongoing pandemic. Given the rising demand for data centres in India, the company recently established its Data Centre services business and expects to facilitate more such deals in the segment.

Savills estimates that the demand for data centre space requirement in India will increase by around 15-18 million sq. ft across the major cities in the next 2-3 years. NASSCOM has projected a cumulative investment of $28 billion in the Indian Data Centre market over 2019-2025. Increase investment activity is expected from private players.

“At present, the data centre industry is extremely buoyant in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. India holds immense potential to become a data centre hub owing to the availability of significant bandwidth speed, lower power tariffs and presence of hyper scalers. Additionally, the availability of state-of-the-art infrastructure such as the one Web Werks intends to create is likely to fuel the growth of India’s data centre market,” said Niraj Karale, Head Data Centre, Savills India.

Nikhil Rathi from WebWerks said “We are thrilled about the land acquisition and the expansion planned for the company. Savills India ensured that Web Werks gets a strategic land parcel and eased the entire process for us with a great turn around. With this set up already taking shape in Mumbai, we shall now look at expanding our joint footprint across other top Indian cities.”