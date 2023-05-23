Wave Megacity’s 38 Noida properties to be auctioned for non-payment of dues

The successful bidder for each shop will have to pay 25 percent of the final amount immediately after the auction

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has decided to auction the attached flats and shops in the Wave Mega City project over non-payment of dues of Rs 136 crore on May 29, officials privy to the development told Moneycontrol.

These properties were attached after Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) issued recovery certificates (RCs) against the developer, they said. The developer has failed to clear its dues despite several notices.

“As many as 38 shops in Wave Silver Tower in Noida sector 18 are scheduled to be auctioned on May 29. The action is part of the district administration’s crackdown against defaulting builders,” the official told, requesting anonymity.

Also Read: Noida Authority seals unsold flats, offices of builders over non-payment of dues

The size of shops to be auctioned range between 165 square feet and 1,240 square feet, with the reserve price of these properties set between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2.6 crore depending on the size and other factors, officials said.

Mails sent to the company seeking a response did not elicit a reaction at the time of publishing. The copy will be updated after receiving a response from the company.

The successful bidder for each shop will have to pay 25 percent of the final amount immediately after the auction. The money recovered through the auction will be utilised for paying the RCs of the defaulter issued by the UPRERA.

Bigger action

An official said that the attached properties of many other builders, who have RCs against them due to pending dues, would also be auctioned if they fail to clear their dues.

Also Read: Failure to pay dues: Supertech CMD briefly detained; later released

The UPRERA had issued the RCs following pleas filed by homebuyers and investors who demanded their money back from developers who failed to deliver housing projects.

The district administration initiated recovery action against defaulting developers over pending dues after the regulatory body issued RCs against nearly 100 builders who cumulatively owed Rs 502 crore.

The recovery action started on April 7 when the district administration formed 40 teams, comprising clerks and tehsildars, to identify the properties of defaulter builders and initiate action which included ‘name and shame’ of defaulters, sealing of offices and properties of defaulters.