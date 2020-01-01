App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wave Infratech adopts a drain in Noida; to undertake waste water treatment work

Wave Infratech would be funding the project through its CSR funds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Real estate firm Wave Infratech has adopted a drain near Noida's Sector 34 and would be undertaking waste water treatment work as part of its contribution towards the Swachh Bharat Mission.

It was felicitated by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority for the initiative recently, Wave Group said in a statement.

Wave Infratech would help clean and maintain the drain for the next five years. It has proposed in-situ bio remediation technology in consultation with Bio-Cleaner USA. The Green A, patented technology will help resolve odour, sludge and colour of the waste water, the company said in a statement.

"We are delighted to receive acknowledgement and appreciation from the Noida Authority for our efforts and contribution towards public welfare. Our group’s ideology of ‘clean and green living’ reflects in our initiatives and we assure that we will continue to work towards welfare of Noida," said CJ Singh, COO, Wave City Center.

First Published on Jan 1, 2020 05:58 pm

tags #drain #Noida #Real Estate #Wave Infratech

