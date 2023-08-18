Wave Group's 38 shops likely to be auctioned over non-payment of dues

According to district administration officials, the size of shops to be auctioned ranges between 165 square feet and 1,240 square feet (Image for representational purpose)

The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration is likely to auction 38 sealed shops of Wave Group in Wave Silver Tower in Noida’s Sector 18 over non-payment of dues. The auction is likely to be conducted on August 28, officials aware of the matter said.

The district is part of the National Capital Region and comprises Delhi's satellite town Noida, and Dadri and Jewar further afield in Uttar Pradesh.

According to district administration officials, the size of shops to be auctioned ranges between 165 square feet and 1,240 square feet. The reserve price is likely to be kept between Rs 47 lakh and Rs 2.5 crore depending on the size and other factors, officials said.

Alok Kumar Gupta, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Dadri Tehsil of Gautam Buddha Nagar, said that the auction is part of the administration’s crackdown on defaulting builders.

“The developer Wave Group has an outstanding of around Rs 55 crore and UPRERA (the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority) had issued fresh RCs (recovery certificates) against the builder. Thirty-eight shops located in Wave Silver Tower in Sector 18, Noida, have been lined up for auction on August 28. The auction will happen in the Dadri SDM office,” Gupta told Moneycontrol.

He added that anyone wanting to participate in the auction could come to the office and get the other required information. He said that the action follows non-payment of dues by the builder despite several notices.

Mails sent to the company seeking a response did not elicit a response. The copy will be updated after and when the company replies.

The successful bidder for each shop will have to pay 25 percent of the final amount immediately after the auction. The money recovered through the auction will be utilised for paying the RCs issued by UPRERA.

Also Read: Noida Authority seals unsold flats, offices of builders over non-payment of dues

Officials said that in May 2023 also the auction of Wave Group shops was conducted but only a few people turned up. Moreover, the bids were below the reserve price. Later, the developer paid Rs 100 crore against RCs of Rs 136 crore.

These are fresh RCs issued against the builder due to which the action is again being initiated, the official quoted above said.

The attached properties of many other builders who have RCs against them because of pending dues would also be auctioned if they fail to clear their dues. The administration is taking a serious note of the non-payment of dues by builders and action will be taken soon, the official said.