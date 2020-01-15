Wave Executive Floors in Ghaziabad receives completion certificate

Wave Executive Floors, a project in Wave City township located in Ghaziabad, has received completion certificate for 440 units, the company said in a statement on January 15.

The certificate has been received for a built up area of approximately 4 lakh sq ft. Built on stilt +5 floor structure, Wave Executive Floors offers 2 / 3 BHK low-rise apartments, it said.

The starting price is Rs 28 lakh.

Wave City is a self-sufficient Hi-Tech City. The project is located along NH-24 in Ghaziabad. As many as 3,400 customers have received offers of possession across the product range at Wave City and 400 families have already moved in.