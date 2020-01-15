Wave Executive Floors in Ghaziabad receives completion certificate

The certificate has been received for a built up area of approximately 4 lakh sq ft.
Wave Executive Floors, a project in Wave City township located in Ghaziabad, has received completion certificate for 440 units, the company said in a statement on January 15.
The certificate has been received for a built up area of approximately 4 lakh sq ft. Built on stilt +5 floor structure, Wave Executive Floors offers 2 / 3 BHK low-rise apartments, it said.
The starting price is Rs 28 lakh.
Wave City is a self-sufficient Hi-Tech City. The project is located along NH-24 in Ghaziabad. As many as 3,400 customers have received offers of possession across the product range at Wave City and 400 families have already moved in.
"We are delighted to receive the Completion Certificate for Wave Executive Floors. With the offer of possession being given to the home owners, they are expected to move in soon. Wave City is already catering to over 400 families, and with more moving in we are going to see a surge in the habitat here. With construction at fast pace, we are working towards creating a sustainable city, with enhanced liveability at a strategic location," said Munish Mishra, COO, Wave City.
