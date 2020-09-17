Wave City office in Ghaziabad was sealed for a few hours over non-payment of development charges

The sales office of Wave City in Ghaziabad was sealed by the authorities for a few hours on September 17 on account of non-payment of dues by the builder. It was later reopened after the builder made a partial payment of Rs 5 crore of the Rs 28 crore dues that were outstanding, officials told Moneycontrol.

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) sealed the sales office due to non-payment of city development charges, the officials said.

According to officials, the developer has agreed to pay the remaining amount within the next few months.

A Wave City spokesperson has confirmed that the company owes a sum of Rs 28 crore to GDA of which Rs 5 crore was paid on September 17.

“We have been regularly paying the development charges to the authority in installments. We have made payments during the pandemic too – Rs 50 lakh was paid in April, Rs 1.5 crore in August and we will continue paying the remaining amount over the months. The outstanding amount due is now Rs 23 crore,” he claimed.

The realty-to-liquor firm is constructing a township on NH24 which is a mix of independent floors, mid-rise apartments, villas, affordable housing units, shops and office spaces. Wave City has features like GPS-enabled intra-city transport facility, central command centre, city-level surveillance, street light automation, connected community through web and mobile app among others.