business Watch The Tenant | Sea facing apartment but sky high rent In this second episode of The Tenant, a series where we take a home tour of the tenants in India’s leading metros and understand from them what ticks and what does not for their homes and neighbourhoods, we feature Himanshu Pant, a product manager at Dream11 and his wife Neha Pant who is a homemaker. The couple wanted a fully furnished home until a sea-facing apartment changed some of their prerequisites. So how was the rental deal secured? What were the deciding factors? What works for the apartment and what doesn’t? Let’s find out