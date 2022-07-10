English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now

    business

    Watch The Tenant | Sea facing apartment but sky high rent

    In this second episode of The Tenant, a series where we take a home tour of the tenants in India’s leading metros and understand from them what ticks and what does not for their homes and neighbourhoods, we feature Himanshu Pant, a product manager at Dream11 and his wife Neha Pant who is a homemaker. The couple wanted a fully furnished home until a sea-facing apartment changed some of their prerequisites. So how was the rental deal secured? What were the deciding factors? What works for the apartment and what doesn’t? Let’s find out

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.