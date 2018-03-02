Warehousing space leasing rockets by 85% across key Indian markets, says report

Leasing transactions in the warehousing sector across key Indian markets burgeoned to 25.7 mn sq. ft in 2017, recording a 85 per cent spike year-on-year. The National Capital Region (NCR) attracted the highest footprint in terms of transactions in the warehousing space with leasing of 6.5mn sq.ft in 2017, followed by Mumbai at 5.2 mn sq ft, says a report by Knight Frank India titled India Warehousing Market Report 2018.

Mumbai recorded the highest year-on-year growth over other key Indian markets with a staggering 231 per cent jump in warehousing space leasing in 2017. NCR followed closely with 129 per cent YoY increase, it says.

Bengaluru (90 per cent), Ahmedabad (86 per cent) and Hyderabad (68 per cent) witnessed flourishing double digit growth, it says.

From a sectorial perspective manufacturing, 3PL (3rd Party Logistics), and retail accounted for two-third of the share in terms of leasing volumes in the warehousing space in 2017. While 3PL and manufacturing continued to be dominant sectors, retail eclipsed e-commerce as the third major occupier for warehousing in India in 2017, the report said.

When assessed separately the share of the manufacturing sector tapered from 30 per cent to 21 per cent while that of 3PL nearly doubled from 16 per cent to 29 per cent. Retail more than doubled its share from 9 per cent to 16 per cent, albeit on a smaller base.

More than one out of four (26 per cent) private equity Investments in the Indian real estate sector between January 2014 and January 2018 went into the warehousing industry. Around USD 3.4 billion (INR 22,100 crore) of institutional capital poured in the warehousing sector between January 2014 and January 2018, the report said.

Greenfield projects or new developments attracted more than two-third of these investments followed by 27 per cent for acquisition of complete projects, it said.

Dr. Samantak Das, Chief Economist & National Director- Research, Knight Frank India added, “With so much happening around in terms of the Make in India programme, One Nation One Tax – GST, traction on industrial corridors and the infrastructure status to the logistics sector, warehousing as a real estate constituent would be a real beneficiary in the times to come. Across the top 8 cities in the country, we have seen transaction volumes jump by 85 per cent YoY to 25.7 mn sq ft in 2017. Investors had started taking cognizance of the opportunities in this sector much before the government could implement the reforms. The past few years have witnessed massive participation from institutional investors. Some of them have purchased ready assets, whereas others are investing in a mix of ready and Greenfield assets.”

Speaking about the report, Balbirsingh Khalsa, National Director – Industrial and Asset Services, Knight Frank India said “Post GST there has been a spike in demand by almost 100 per cent as companies who were till now in a wait and watch mode have now got into execution mode. For the first time we are witnessing consolidation and expansion of warehousing space. This increase in demand from sectors like e-commerce, 3PLs, Consumer Durables, FMCG and Manufacturing to name a few coupled with a requirement for larger sized warehouses has opened up the field for more and more organised players which has led to a demand. We expect the trend to continue and get better in the days to come.”