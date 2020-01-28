Warehousing inventory grows 25% YoY; total stock expected to cross 375 mn sq ft by 2023

The Indian warehousing sector has shown a robust growth at 25 percent YoY with the total warehousing space at 211 million sq ft at the end-2019 compared to 169 million sq ft a year ago, according to a report by JLL India Industrial Services.

The total warehousing stock of India is expected to cross 375 mn sq ft by 2023 with an increased share of Grade A stocks. Strong demand is expected to drive the market absorption and keep the vacancy below 10%, a report by JLL has said.

According to the report, the year 2019 witnessed a 15 percent YoY growth in total net absorption in Grade A and B warehousing space in top eight cities. The Delhi-NCR region topped the list in terms of warehouse space absorption, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru.

These three cities together account for more than 20 million sq ft of absorption. Interestingly, other cities such as Kolkata, Chennai and Pune continued their strong show, the report said.

The market has also witnessed 3PL (third party logistics) emerging as the largest occupier of space as the sector received two pronged growth: one from the sector’s self-expansion and other from demands transcending form other sectors who are shifting to asset or less liability or asset light model of leases through 3PL players.

"Sectors such as 3PL and ecommerce are prompting the market to develop more Grade A warehousing space as occupiers make the transition to spaces with global level specifications. This is further being enabled by liquidity infusion by global investors as in the longer run, increased capital will ensure that more quality space is being built to fulfil the demand for warehouses not only in tier I but going forward in tier II cities," said Yogesh Shevade, Head – Industrial Services, JLL India.

Larger funds and developers willing to create a mark in the bigger spectrum of Indian warehousing are evaluating regional developments having strong tenant profile with a combination of land and stabilised assets. It provides them with the opportunity of having a stable source of financials from the existing occupiers while they are also able to build and create inventory in future years catering to the upcoming demand.