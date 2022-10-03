Vivek Agnihotri buys apartment for Rs 17.9 crore in Mumbai

Vivek Agnihotri and his wife have bought an apartment spread across an area of 3,258 sq ft in Raiaskaran Parthenon, Versova, Mumbai for Rs 17.9 crore, documents shared by Indextap.com showed.

The seller is Ecstasy Private Limited.

The apartment has been bought by Bollywood director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Madhusudan Joshi, the documents showed. A stamp duty of Rs 1.07 crore was paid for by the buyer.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The property was registered on September 27, 2022. It comes with three car parkings, the document showed.