Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma rent apartment in Mumbai for Rs 2.76 lakh a month

(Image credit: @imVkohli/Twitter)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor-producer Anushka Sharma, have rented an apartment for Rs 2.76 lakh per month rent in Mumbai’s Juhu area, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.com

The apartment is located on the fourth floor of the High Tide building and comes with a sea view near Juhu beach area.

The leave and licence agreement copy was accessed by Zapkey.com, a platform that aggregates publicly available property registration data, Kohli paid a deposit of Rs 7.50 lakh for the 1,650 sq ft flat. The deal was finalised on October 17.

The apartment is owned by 55-year-old former cricketer Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, who is also a descendant of the royal family of Vadodara in Gujarat.

The flat comes with two underground car parking spaces. A text message was sent to Kohli did not get any response.

Earlier, the couple was in the news for purchasing a land parcel of size 3,350 sq. m at Zirad village in Alibaug of Maharashtra's Raigad district. An amount of Rs 19.24 crore was paid for the property. The sale was registered on September 1, 2022, the documents showed.

The seller was a real estate developer Samira Land Assets Private Limited through its signatory Sonali Rajput. A stamp duty of Rs 1.15 crore was paid by them, the documents revealed.