Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma buy land worth Rs 20 crore in Alibaug

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma have purchased an eight-acre land parcel in Alibaug for around Rs 20 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

Kohli and Sharma, through their authorised signatory Vikas Kohli, have bought the land parcel of size 3350 sq. m at Zirad village in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district. An amount of Rs 19.24 crore was paid for the property. The sale was registered on September 1, 2022, the documents showed.

The seller is real estate developer Samira Land Assets Private Limited through its signatory Sonali Rajput. Stamp duty of Rs 1.15 crore was paid by them, the documents revealed.

In a related development, the cricketer has also leased a portion of a Juhu bungalow that is owned by the family of late actor-singer Kishore Kumar and will be using it for his new restaurant One8 Commune, reports said

A portion of Gouri Kunj has been leased to Kohli for a period of five years. One8 chain has restro-bars in Delhi, Kolkata and Pune.

The former captain is part of India's squad which is currently stationed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In November last year, the chain shared on Instagram that the restaurant only allowed entry to “cisgender heterosexual couples or groups of cisgender women”.

There was no response from the cricketer’s office. This report will be updated once a response is received from either the cricketer’s office or Sonali Rajput.

Several celebrities and industrialists have bungalows in Alibaug. They include Navin Agarwal of Vedanta Resources, Gautam Singhania of Raymonds, Prakash Mody of Unichem Labs Ltd, Salil Parekh of Infosys, Sanjay Nayar of KKR, Falguni Nayar of Nyka and equity investor Deven Mehta, according to brokers.

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan also has a bungalow overlooking the Thal beach, brokers said.

Bungalows in Alibaug are spread across one acre to 10 acres and are priced between Rs 10 crore and Rs 70 crore, local brokers told Moneycontrol.

A roll-on-roll-off (Roro)-cum-passenger ferry service is available between Mumbai and Mandwa near Alibaug. It takes about 45 minutes to reach Alibaug from Mumbai. The ferry was launched in 2020 and can accommodate 145 cars and around 500 passengers.

During COVID-19, several high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) in vertical Mumbai have bought properties in nearby Lonavla, Alibaug and Karjat.

“Today, there are several high-end buyers in the market scouting for both bungalows and plots,” said Ritesh Mehta, head, Residential Property Sales, JLL.

"Homebuyers in Mumbai are looking for second homes in the range of Rs 2 crore to Rs 50 crore that are just a 90-minute drive from the main city. The idea is to reach Mumbai fast in case of an emergency,” he said.

The challenge these days is that there are limited quality land parcels in the second homes category which are driving prices upwards in locations such as Alibaug and Lonavla, he observed.