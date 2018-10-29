Verify properties of gangsters in 7 days to begin attachment: Gautam Buddh Nagar administration to police

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has written to the district police to ensure that the verification of properties of the "gangsters" whose assets are to be attached is completed within a week.

As many as 587 people involved in "anti-social activities" were booked under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 between May 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018 by the administration.

In an unprecedented move to "cut the financial support" of the criminals, the administration had also announced on September 27 attaching the "ill-gotten" properties, both movable and immovable, and wealth of these gangsters, senior officials said.

On October 27, District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh wrote to all police stations of Gautam Buddh Nagar to verify the immovable properties, vehicles and bank account details of gangsters listed for the first phase of assets attachment, the officials said.

"In the first phase of the action, the sub-registrar has identified 48 immovable properties, the assistant divisional transport officer has identified 34 vehicles, 26 of them registered in the district and eight outside, while the lead development manager has provided details of eight bank accounts," Singh said in a letter, a copy of which has been sent to all station house officers (SHOs).

"You are hereby directed to verify the details of these properties and bank accounts with those booked under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, in your police station area and submit a report in seven days so that the process to attach these properties could be initiated," he said in the letter.

According to the official, the 587 gangsters, from 154 criminal gangs, include land and liquor mafias, rogue builders, drug lords and cyber frauds, among others, and they are from all regions of Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Noida and Greater Noida.

During a video conference with all district magistrates of the state on October 3, the chief secretary in the UP government had lauded the "Gautam Buddh Nagar model" and asked other districts to follow the suit and attack the financial sources of the gangsters, said an official, who did not wish to be named.

"The action to attach the properties and ill-gotten wealth of the gangsters has been initiated and shall be taken to its logical conclusion over a period of time," Singh told PTI.

According to section 14 of the Act, if a district magistrate has a reason to believe that any property, whether moveable or immovable, in possession of any person has been acquired by a gangster as a result of the commission of an offence triable under this Act, he may order attachment of such property whether or not cognizance of such offence has been taken by any court.