Vatika Business Centre launches flexible office space with 400 seats in Noida

Vatika Business Centre has launched flexible office space spread across an area of 24,500 sq ft in Noida.

The centre located in Sector 62 is equipped with 400 seats, meeting rooms, office suites, and walk through areas, the company said in a statement.

“With the rise of entrepreneurial spirit, boutique agencies, startups and business revaluation by existing corporates increased the demand for flexible/hybrid workspaces and grade A offices have started witnessing increased traction from corporates, IT giants, BFSI, and others,” said Vineet Taing- president, Vatika Business Centre.

To meet the rising demand and leads which have started pouring in large numbers we have launched this new centre, he said.

Vatika Business Centre is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Indian Business Centre providing services across eight major cities including New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.