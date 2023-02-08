Uttar Pradesh RERA leads with 41% share of consumer dispute resolution

Uttar Pradesh RERA has disposed of 41 percent of the total consumer complaints. It received 47,671 consumer complaints, Rajive Kumar, chairman of Uttar Pradesh RERA said on February 8.

A joint Knowledge report by ASSOCHAM-JLL titled Five Years of RERA Progress - The Journey of Increasing Trust was released at the ASSOCHAM’s National Conference on Real Estate India titled Ease of Doing Business and Affordability for Sustainable Growth.

As many as 1 lakh disputes have been closed by various RERA authorities in the country since the last five years providing relief to homebuyers.

It noted that five states accounted for 81 percent of the cases closed as on January 2023. Uttar Pradesh led with 41 percent, followed by Haryana at 19 percent, Maharashtra at 13 percent, Madhya Pradesh at 5 percent, and Karnataka at 4 percent.

As far as enforcement of orders is concerned, UP RERA has so far successfully executed about 9,900 orders against about 12,900 execution requests received by it.

“The Authority has ensured compliance of about 77 percent of its orders through enforcement proceedings against execution requests received vis-à-vis orders due for compliance,” he said at the event.

As many as 3,363 real estate projects have been registered with UP-RERA so far of which there are 2,057 ongoing and 1,306 new projects. Out of 2,057 registered ongoing projects, 1,354 projects (66 percent) projects have been completed. About 5,845 real estate agents have been registered with RERA.

Kumar noted that UP RERA switched over to e-courts in February 2020 and was the first regulatory authority in the country to do so. Since the introduction of e-courts, almost 24,350 aggrieved persons have filed complaints through the e-courts module and authority has so far decided 19,300-plus matters.

The RERA Act has been stable and is notified in almost all states. The RERA online complaint system, brokers' registration, and buyer-builder meetings have all been launched digitally in an effort to streamline the process and being technology-driven, he added.

The report noted that the cumulative number of cases disposed of increased from 18,543 in 2019 to 106,428 as on January 2023. As many as 88,864 cases were disposed of as on July 2022; 60,708 in January 2021 and 56,070 in October 2020.