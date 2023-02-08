English
    Uttar Pradesh RERA leads with 41% share of consumer dispute resolution

    UP RERA will soon start grading projects and developers based on various parameters like financial quality, organizational structure, certifications, track records, compliance adherence and customer feedback. The process will commence after approval of the Grading Framework by the state government

    Vandana Ramnani

    Uttar Pradesh RERA has disposed of 41 percent of the total consumer complaints.  It received 47,671 consumer complaints, Rajive Kumar, chairman of Uttar Pradesh RERA said on February 8.

    A joint Knowledge report by ASSOCHAM-JLL titled Five Years of RERA Progress - The Journey of Increasing Trust was released at the ASSOCHAM’s National Conference on Real Estate India titled Ease of Doing Business and Affordability for Sustainable Growth.

    As many as 1 lakh disputes have been closed by various RERA authorities in the country since the last five years providing relief to homebuyers.

    It noted that five states accounted for 81 percent of the cases closed as on January 2023. Uttar Pradesh led with 41 percent, followed by Haryana at 19 percent, Maharashtra at 13 percent, Madhya Pradesh at 5 percent, and Karnataka at 4 percent.