Uttar Pradesh regulator deregisters 55 real estate projects since July 2020

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has deregistered as many as 55 real estate projects across the state over the past three years, officials said, citing lack of demand and insufficient funds as the probable reasons.

At least two applications for withdrawal of project registration are pending with the regulator, according to UPRERA officials.

The largest number of deregistered projects was in Lucknow, where 12 projects were surrendered, according to information provided by UPRERA. That was followed by eight each in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Varanasi.

Three projects each were located in Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Agra, Meerut and Mathura and two projects each were in Muzaffarnagar, Chaundali and Barabanki districts. One project each was in Kanpur City, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Unnao and Amroha.

An UPRERA official said the first application for withdrawal of project registration was in Muzaffarnagar and the request was approved in July 2020.

Projects not viable

“Since July 2020, as many as 55 projects were deregistered upon request by promotors across 17 districts of the state,” an official of UPRERA told Moneycontrol, requesting anonymity. “The latest project that was granted approval for withdrawal of registration was Artha Infratech and the authority gave approval for the request in March 2023.”

The official said two promoters have applied to surrender their projects in Ghaziabad and Lucknow. One of them, Mahagun (India), has asked to surrender its Mahagun Mascot Phase-II project in Crossings Republik township in Ghaziabad. Mahagun’s application is being scrutinised.

“It is under process,” the official said.

There was no immediate response from the promoters of Mahagun and Artha Infratech.

Officials said the reasons for withdrawal or surrender of registration of real estate projects could be lack of demand in the region, failure to generate the anticipated sales, or shortage of funds to complete the project.

According to UPRERA officials, promoters can surrender their projects only after clearing all the dues or claims of investors and homebuyers.

According to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, promoters can deregister or surrender projects if they are not viable. The promoter has to make a formal request to surrender the project and publish a public notice asking investors and homebuyers who booked apartments in the project to submit their claims so that they can be cleared.

Officials said if no claim is submitted within the stipulated time, the process moves to the next level. The process ensures that the interests of all stakeholders, especially homebuyers, are protected.